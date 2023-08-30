Facts

09:10 30.08.2023

Zaluzhny: 44 aerial targets recorded in sky over Ukraine, all 28 cruise missiles, 15 of 16 UAVs destroyed

1 min read
Zaluzhny: 44 aerial targets recorded in sky over Ukraine, all 28 cruise missiles, 15 of 16 UAVs destroyed

Forty-four enemy air targets were recorded in the sky over Ukraine on Wednesday night, Ukrainian defenders shot down all 28 cruise missiles and 15 of 16 attack drones, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said on the Telegram channel.

According to him, 28 X-101/X-555/X-55 air-launched missiles were fired from 11 Tu-95ms strategic aviation aircraft from the Caspian Sea and Engels area. Sixteen shock UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the southern and northern directions (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk).

"The forces and means of air defense of the Air Forces, in cooperation with the Air Defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed all 28 cruise missiles and 15 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type within Kyiv, Cherkasy, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions," Zaluzhny said.

He thanked the defenders of the sky for their combat work.

Tags: #drones #zaluzhny #missiles

MORE ABOUT

19:07 29.08.2023
Defense, security forces lose 40-45 reconnaissance drones per day

Defense, security forces lose 40-45 reconnaissance drones per day

18:34 29.08.2023
Ukrainian soldiers destroy enemy howitzer Msta-S FPV with drone

Ukrainian soldiers destroy enemy howitzer Msta-S FPV with drone

10:16 25.08.2023
Invaders inflict seven missile, 47 air strikes over past day - General Staff

Invaders inflict seven missile, 47 air strikes over past day - General Staff

10:38 24.08.2023
Zaluzhny on Independence Day: In Ukraine, freedom, dignity have always been key values

Zaluzhny on Independence Day: In Ukraine, freedom, dignity have always been key values

09:14 24.08.2023
Enemy hits Dnipro with missiles at night, seven people injured – local authorities

Enemy hits Dnipro with missiles at night, seven people injured – local authorities

20:31 17.08.2023
Zaluzhny tells Milley about his plans for near, medium-term and longer-term prospects

Zaluzhny tells Milley about his plans for near, medium-term and longer-term prospects

09:57 17.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine significantly increases production of drones

Zelenskyy: Ukraine significantly increases production of drones

19:48 16.08.2023
GUR confirms presence of Russian-made parts in Shahed drones

GUR confirms presence of Russian-made parts in Shahed drones

12:04 16.08.2023
Enemy UAV hits warehouses in Reni port, equipment and meal on fire – Yermak

Enemy UAV hits warehouses in Reni port, equipment and meal on fire – Yermak

10:16 16.08.2023
Maliuk: Sea surface drones attacked Crimean bridge, Olenogorsky Gornyak ship, SIG tanker are SBU's technical development

Maliuk: Sea surface drones attacked Crimean bridge, Olenogorsky Gornyak ship, SIG tanker are SBU's technical development

AD

HOT NEWS

Two people killed, three wounded amid enemy missile attack on Kyiv - Kyiv Military Administration

U.S. humanitarian aid to Ukrainians exceeds $2.6 bln – Department of State

New package of US military assistance to Ukraine worth $250 mln includes ammunition, equipment, spare parts, training – Blinken

Tarnavsky: There’s progress in Tavria direction

Ukraine ready to start negotiations on security guarantees with Japan as soon as possible – Zelenskyy-Kishida talk

LATEST

NACP Head regarding case on constitutionality of provisions of law on corruption prevention: E-declaration again under threat

Russian Defense Ministry trying to censor coverage of invasion of Ukraine – ISW

Zelenskyy: Every official must feel what kind of Ukraine behind them

Zelenskyy thanks USA, Biden for new package of defense assistance to Ukraine

Two people killed, three wounded amid enemy missile attack on Kyiv - Kyiv Military Administration

U.S. humanitarian aid to Ukrainians exceeds $2.6 bln – Department of State

New package of US military assistance to Ukraine worth $250 mln includes ammunition, equipment, spare parts, training – Blinken

Five people suspected of illegal seizure of Odesa airport's property – NABU and SAPO

European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

Taryan Group enters intl market with project in Indonesia

AD
AD
AD
AD