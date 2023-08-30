Zaluzhny: 44 aerial targets recorded in sky over Ukraine, all 28 cruise missiles, 15 of 16 UAVs destroyed

Forty-four enemy air targets were recorded in the sky over Ukraine on Wednesday night, Ukrainian defenders shot down all 28 cruise missiles and 15 of 16 attack drones, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said on the Telegram channel.

According to him, 28 X-101/X-555/X-55 air-launched missiles were fired from 11 Tu-95ms strategic aviation aircraft from the Caspian Sea and Engels area. Sixteen shock UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the southern and northern directions (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk).

"The forces and means of air defense of the Air Forces, in cooperation with the Air Defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed all 28 cruise missiles and 15 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type within Kyiv, Cherkasy, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions," Zaluzhny said.

He thanked the defenders of the sky for their combat work.