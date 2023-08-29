European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

The European Commission stands ready to make a legally sound proposal on utilizing frozen Russian assets, taking into account the EU member states' opinions, European Commission Spokesperson Christian Wigand has said.

The European Commission has worked on the issue with the Spanish presidency of the Council of the EU to explore various options, he said.

"We stand ready to present a legal proposal taking into account the discussions with the EU member states," Wigand said at a press briefing in Brussels on Tuesday.

"Intensive outreach is also taking place with our G7 partners, as it is also important for us to coordinate this internationally," he said.

Wigand did not specify when the proposal may be publicized.

European leaders discussed the matter at the European Council meeting on June 29-30, he said.

Wigand informed journalists in Brussels at the end of July that the European Commission may come up with a legislative proposal on using frozen Russian assets in the interests of Ukraine in the autumn.