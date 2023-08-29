Facts

17:07 29.08.2023

Japanese PM Kishida, Zelenskyy hold phone talk prior to G20 summit in India

1 min read
Japanese PM Kishida, Zelenskyy hold phone talk prior to G20 summit in India

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, assured of Japan's continued support for Ukraine, which is resisting Russian aggression.

After holding phone talks with the president, Kishida told reporters at his office that Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Japan's efforts to provide assistance to Ukraine, The Japan Times reported.

“Their talk comes ahead of the Group of 20 summit in India next month, where Kishida plans to confirm the importance of assistance for Ukraine and ongoing sanctions against Russia with other leaders. Russia is expected to attend the gathering,” the ezine says.

During talks on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in May in Hiroshima, Kishida told Zelenskyy that Japan would supply some 100 vehicles from its Self-Defense Forces, including small trucks and material carriers, to Ukraine as part of its assistance.

Arrangements are also being made to hold a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in Japan early next year.

The G20 summit in Delhi is scheduled for September 9-10.

Tags: #japane #zelenskyy #kishida

