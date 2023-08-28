AFU continue its offensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka

Over the past day, the Defense Forces have repelled the offensive of the Russian occupiers in Maryinka direction in the east of Ukraine, while at the same time continuing to conduct an offensive operation in Melitopol direction in the south, gaining a foothold on the borders reached, and carrying out counter-battery measures.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Monday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 26 military clashes occurred during the day.

"In Maryinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the offensive of Russian troops in Maryinka area of Donetsk region," the summary says.

In Volyn and Polissia directions in the north of Ukraine, the operational situation has not significantly changed.