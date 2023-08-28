Kosovo status issue wasn't key one at Zelenskyy's meeting with Vučić in Athens – Zhovkva

The topic of the status of Kosovo was not among the key ones raised during a meeting of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić in Athens last week, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

"If you ask whether the Kosovo issue was voiced during the meeting with the president as a key one, no, it did not. Because Ukraine's position did not change," he said.

According to the deputy head of the Office of the President, more important issues were discussed during the meeting.

"Serbia has experience of European integration. And it is interesting to us taking into account the fact that the country has got not only candidate status but it has also started the EU accession talks," Zhovkva said.

"Certainly, Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed how the process of Ukraine's European integration is going on. We heard clear affirmation from the president of Serbia regarding his support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, including Crimea. It was very important to hear this from the president of Serbia," he said.

"If you noticed, on the next day, when the Crimea Platform was held, Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić spoke there. That was also a result of the visit," Zhovkva said.