Ukraine expects specific contribution from each of countries of ‘aviation coalition’ – Zhovkva

Ukraine expects from each of the countries of the "aviation coalition" a concrete contribution to the training of Ukrainian pilots and/or the provision of aviation equipment, said Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the President’s Office.

As Zhovkva recalled, on June 1 of this year, during the summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau (Moldova), an informal meeting of the leaders present there took place and an aviation "protocol coalition" was formed to support Ukraine.

"There were eight-nine presidents and prime ministers. President Zelenskyy gathered them all in one room. Even then, by the way, a specific number of aircraft that could be transferred to Ukraine was called," Zhovkva said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, according to him, "the United States was not present in Chisinau, and their role, without exaggeration, is the most important, since the F-16 is still American-made cars."

"Then, formally, an [aviation] coalition was formed on one of the Ramstein meeting. Now, when, after passing the appropriate procedures, the United States gave a ‘green light’ to specific countries – and they immediately reacted. These are three countries that have announced future deliveries of aircraft after the completion of training – Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway. They did it for a reason. They have gone through the appropriate procedures," he said.

At the same time, Zhovkva noted, "some countries, not having the appropriate aircraft, or not having enough of it, are talking about training Ukrainian pilots, or about providing Ukraine with a certain number of cars to those centers where Ukrainian pilots will study."

"This is both Portugal and Greece. And Norway announced two cars that will be transferred to a specific training center. Plus instructors. We expect a specific contribution from each of the coalition countries. And it will be, because the countries joined the coalition consciously," he said.

According to the deputy head of the President's Office, it's not just about the F-16.

"But we don't want to assemble all types of aircraft that exist in the world. Obviously, we will talk about two-three types of aircraft and no more, because we do not need the entire aviation fleet of the world," he said.

Speaking about the possibility of Ukraine receiving Swedish Grippen aircraft, Zhovkva noted that after the visit and negotiations of the Ukrainian president's team with the leaders of the political parties of the Swedish parliament, a statement appeared from the leader of their opposition that the Swedish government should seriously address the issue of providing these aircraft to Ukraine.

"Therefore, the Swedish government should now make an appropriate analysis. They should calculate how much they can provide to Ukraine so as not to put their security at risk," he said.