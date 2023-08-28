Facts

16:02 28.08.2023

Ukrainian forces succeed near Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia region – Maliar

Ukrainian defenders have had success to the southeast of Robotyne and to the south of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia region, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said.

"In the Zaporizhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is on the defensive. It continued to shell Ukrainian defense positions and civilian facilities in Zaporizhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, actively using Lancet loitering munitions," she said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The deputy minister also said that, in course of the offensive, Ukrainian defenders succeeded to the southeast of Robotyne and to the south of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are gaining a foothold at the achieved positions.

Earlier on Monday, Maliar confirmed the liberation of Robotyne. She said that the AFU were advancing towards Novoprokopivka and Ocherevate "despite the fierce resistance of the enemy."

On August 22, the Defense Forces reported that fighters of the 47th brigade fought to enter the village of Robotyne.

