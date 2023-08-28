Russians launch missile attack on Hoholive, Poltava region, preliminary two killed

The Russians launched a missile attack on the village of Hoholive, Myrhorod district, Poltava region, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has said on Monday morning.

"As a result of the explosion, a fire broke out in the premises of the oil mill. It is known about the death of two people and five victims. People worked on the night shift," he said in his Telegram channel.

According to Poltava district police department, "two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the whereabouts of two more people are still unknown."

Search work and removal of rubble continues.

The processing department has been completely destroyed.