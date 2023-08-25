Facts

20:03 25.08.2023

MFA addressing case of six Ukrainians who were forcibly removed to Russia, stuck between Russian, Georgian borders

MFA addressing case of six Ukrainians who were forcibly removed to Russia, stuck between Russian, Georgian borders

Six Ukrainian citizens, five of whom are former detainees from Kherson region who had been forcibly removed to Russia, are stuck in the neutral zone between the borders of Russia and Georgia. The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine is addressing their case.

Georgian media reported that six Ukrainian citizens have been staying in the neutral zone between Russia and Georgia, next to the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint, for a week.

"They are former detainees from Kherson region who were removed by Russian security forces during the retreat to serve their prison terms in Russia. Another one is a Ukrainian who entered Russia and got into a filtration camp," the News Georgia online media outlet said.

The volunteers have provided the Ukrainian citizens with food, water and medicines.

The Foreign Ministry of Georgia said it has offered assistance to the Ukrainian Embassy to let these people enter its territory and pass them to Ukraine. A special meeting has been held to discuss the issue with Ukraine's Charge d'Affaires Oleksandr Shulha. The diplomat said he has sent the information to Kyiv and was waiting for further instructions.

"The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine, together with the competent agencies of Ukraine, are addressing the case of six Ukrainians who are at the Russian-Georgia border now. According to the available information, the citizens were serving sentences in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and were removed by the Russian occupation army to Russia," the ministry's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The ministry also said that information about the persons and the legal aspects of their sentences are being checked, and the issue of their return to Ukraine is being studied.

