Syrsky: Measures on strengthening our defense taken during working trip to Kupiansk, Lyman directions

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky made a working trip to the to Kupiansk and Lyman directions of the front, the Military Media Center said.

"In the course of work, together with the commanders of task forces and brigade commanders, all the necessary decisions were made and measures were taken to strengthen our defense and repel enemy attacks," he said on the Telegram channel.

Syrsky said the situation in the Eastern direction of the front is still tense.

"After a month of tough fighting and significant losses in to Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy is regrouping its forces and assets, while simultaneously transferring newly formed brigades and divisions from the territory of Russia," the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

The Russians continue to powerfully fire from artillery and mortars and actively use aviation.

He said the main purpose of these actions of the enemy is to increase the level of the combat potential of the invaders, as well as the resumption of active offensive operations.