Facts

19:59 25.08.2023

Syrsky: Measures on strengthening our defense taken during working trip to Kupiansk, Lyman directions

1 min read
Syrsky: Measures on strengthening our defense taken during working trip to Kupiansk, Lyman directions

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky made a working trip to the to Kupiansk and Lyman directions of the front, the Military Media Center said.

"In the course of work, together with the commanders of task forces and brigade commanders, all the necessary decisions were made and measures were taken to strengthen our defense and repel enemy attacks," he said on the Telegram channel.

Syrsky said the situation in the Eastern direction of the front is still tense.

"After a month of tough fighting and significant losses in to Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy is regrouping its forces and assets, while simultaneously transferring newly formed brigades and divisions from the territory of Russia," the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

The Russians continue to powerfully fire from artillery and mortars and actively use aviation.

He said the main purpose of these actions of the enemy is to increase the level of the combat potential of the invaders, as well as the resumption of active offensive operations.

Tags: #lyman #direction #kupiansky

MORE ABOUT

18:11 11.08.2023
Tarnavsky: 257 enemy casualties in Tavria direction over day

Tarnavsky: 257 enemy casualties in Tavria direction over day

15:38 08.08.2023
Tarnavsky: Success in Tavria direction, enemy losses in KIA, WIA and POW amount to 256 people over day

Tarnavsky: Success in Tavria direction, enemy losses in KIA, WIA and POW amount to 256 people over day

20:10 03.07.2023
Syrsky: Ukrainian defenders advance on flanks, effectively destroy Russian forces in Bakhmut direction

Syrsky: Ukrainian defenders advance on flanks, effectively destroy Russian forces in Bakhmut direction

19:12 29.05.2023
Syrsky: Ukrainian defense forces repel all enemy attempts to advance in Lymany direction, preparing for active offensive actions

Syrsky: Ukrainian defense forces repel all enemy attempts to advance in Lymany direction, preparing for active offensive actions

19:49 10.05.2023
Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

13:45 08.10.2022
Mass grave found in liberated Lyman – Donetsk regional authorities

Mass grave found in liberated Lyman – Donetsk regional authorities

12:54 01.10.2022
Five settlements near Lyman liberated, stabilization measures continue there

Five settlements near Lyman liberated, stabilization measures continue there

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces new intl events, internal political decisions

Zelenskyy, Turkish FM discuss Peace Formula, Black Sea Grain Corridor

Danilov: Drone strikes on Russia – it’s all about justice

Ukraine to receive F-16 from Netherlands in six-eight months, when several conditions met - Defense Minister

Slovenia joins G-7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy announces new intl events, internal political decisions

Reznikov: Prigozhin's death weakens Putin as it shows he cannot be trusted

Enemy launches two missile, 39 air strikes, carries out 72 attacks from MLRS over day

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 10 strikes on areas of enemy personnel build-up

MFA addressing case of six Ukrainians who were forcibly removed to Russia, stuck between Russian, Georgian borders

Russian citizen from SBU's wanted list detained in Finland

Some 35 combat clashes at front recorded over day

Working group on developing strategy for transitional legislation for de-occupied territories established within Reintegration Ministry

Ronald McDonald's House Charities in Ukraine plans to build free overnight stay accommodation for patients' parents near Okhmatdyt

SBU reports suspicion to Russian airline's head transferring Wagner instructors from Iran to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD