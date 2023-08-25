Facts

17:49 25.08.2023

Ronald McDonald's House Charities in Ukraine plans to build free overnight stay accommodation for patients' parents near Okhmatdyt

2 min read
The Ronald McDonald House Charities in Ukraine plans to build an accommodation on the territory of Okhmatdyt National specialized children's hospital (Kyiv-based) for a free overnight stay for the patients' parents.

According to the organization, the estimated area of the building will be 3.000 square meters. It will have 50 separate rooms, which will be able to provide more than 36,000 free overnight stays per year for families.

"The Ronald McDonald House Charities worldwide program provides comfort, support and resources for families with hospitalized children, just a step away from the hospital, so that nothing separates the family from the most important thing – caring for their own child. There are more than 380 Ronald McDonald House Charities programs around the world. In Ukraine, it will be the first," the organization said.

Construction will start as part of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in November 2021 between the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Ukraine, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, the Ministry of Health and Okhmatdyt hospital.

On August 1, 2023, the Government of Ukraine agreed on the conclusion of an agreement on joint activities between Okhmatdyt and Ronald McDonald House in Ukraine. The signing of the agreement will take place on August 29.

Tags: #mcdonalds #okhmatdyt

