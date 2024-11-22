Facts

12:04 22.11.2024

Unit Development completes priority emergency response work in Okhmatdyt

1 min read
Unit Development completes priority emergency response work in Okhmatdyt
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ndslohmatdyt

Unit Development LLC has completed priority emergency response work to protect the modern medical and diagnostic building from external influences during the cold season at the Okhmatdyt National Children's Hospital (Kyiv).

As the clinic reports on Facebook, the work was carried out with the financial support of the Tabletochki Charity Foundation. In particular, sandwich panels were installed in damaged window and door openings, some of the premises were insulated to protect the building from external influences, dangerous damaged tiles were dismantled from the facade, walls were insulated with mineral wool, utility networks were protected, and damaged elements were partially replaced.

As noted, thanks to the work performed, the clinic will be able to receive 15% more patients than before its destruction.

As reported, in October, following the results of the ProZorro auction, Okhmatdyt selected Unit Development LLC as a contractor for priority emergency response work to protect the modern building. The expected cost of the purchase was about UAH 9.5 million. Following the auction, the cost dropped to UAH 7.5 million. The payer in this purchase is Tabletochki Charitable Foundation.

Tags: #okhmatdyt

MORE ABOUT

19:50 05.11.2024
Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Center to resume operations in renovated building by summer of 2025

Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Center to resume operations in renovated building by summer of 2025

16:05 01.11.2024
Okhmatdyt fully ready for work in fall-winter period – Liashko

Okhmatdyt fully ready for work in fall-winter period – Liashko

13:43 10.09.2024
Prosecutor General: Russian Air Force Commander involved in strikes on Okhmatdyt in Kyiv

Prosecutor General: Russian Air Force Commander involved in strikes on Okhmatdyt in Kyiv

12:29 26.08.2024
Ukrnafta withdraws UAH 5 mln from Okhmatdyt – Healthy Childhood Charitable Foundation pending transparent use of funds

Ukrnafta withdraws UAH 5 mln from Okhmatdyt – Healthy Childhood Charitable Foundation pending transparent use of funds

20:48 19.08.2024
Okhmatdyt – Is Healthy Childhood expecting legal mechanism for targeted transfer of funds for hospital restoration

Okhmatdyt – Is Healthy Childhood expecting legal mechanism for targeted transfer of funds for hospital restoration

13:33 17.08.2024
Okhmatdyt Director General suspended from office until end of inspections

Okhmatdyt Director General suspended from office until end of inspections

21:16 15.08.2024
European Solidarity faction proposes to create ad hoc inquiry panel on Okhmatdyt restoration

European Solidarity faction proposes to create ad hoc inquiry panel on Okhmatdyt restoration

18:34 15.08.2024
European Solidarity faction proposes to create ad hoc inquiry panel on Okhmatdyt restoration

European Solidarity faction proposes to create ad hoc inquiry panel on Okhmatdyt restoration

20:51 12.08.2024
UN assures it will help Ukraine with restoration of Okhmatdyt

UN assures it will help Ukraine with restoration of Okhmatdyt

16:45 12.08.2024
UN assures it will help Ukraine with restoration of Okhmatdyt

UN assures it will help Ukraine with restoration of Okhmatdyt

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine seeking to obtain THAAD or upgrade Patriot after Russia's attack with new missile – source

Budanov: Russia was to produce two test samples of Kedr missile as of Oct

Two dead, 10 injured amid enemy UAV attack in Sumy

General Staff reports battles near Berestky, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalne, Katerynivka, Antonivka

Strike with new missile, with all characteristics of ICBM, proves that Russia doesn’t seek peace – MFA

LATEST

UNDP, Japan provide energy equipment to Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Odesa

Sybiha: Russia's strike with new experimental missile means serious escalation of aggression

Ukraine seeking to obtain THAAD or upgrade Patriot after Russia's attack with new missile – source

Budanov: Russia was to produce two test samples of Kedr missile as of Oct

Use of new missile by Russia, possible allies’ response to be discussed at emergency meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council

Sweden to finance production of Ukrainian drones under Danish model

People in Crimea realize that today Ukraine has no opportunity to return peninsula by military means – Tasheva

Denis Gorbunenko's lawyers will appeal the decision to impose sanctions in the UK

NATO Secretary General Rutte intends to meet with Trump to discuss Ukraine

Ukraine to receive $4.8 bln under PEACE project from World Bank

AD
AD
AD
AD