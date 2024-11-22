Unit Development completes priority emergency response work in Okhmatdyt

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ndslohmatdyt

Unit Development LLC has completed priority emergency response work to protect the modern medical and diagnostic building from external influences during the cold season at the Okhmatdyt National Children's Hospital (Kyiv).

As the clinic reports on Facebook, the work was carried out with the financial support of the Tabletochki Charity Foundation. In particular, sandwich panels were installed in damaged window and door openings, some of the premises were insulated to protect the building from external influences, dangerous damaged tiles were dismantled from the facade, walls were insulated with mineral wool, utility networks were protected, and damaged elements were partially replaced.

As noted, thanks to the work performed, the clinic will be able to receive 15% more patients than before its destruction.

As reported, in October, following the results of the ProZorro auction, Okhmatdyt selected Unit Development LLC as a contractor for priority emergency response work to protect the modern building. The expected cost of the purchase was about UAH 9.5 million. Following the auction, the cost dropped to UAH 7.5 million. The payer in this purchase is Tabletochki Charitable Foundation.