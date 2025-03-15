Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:49 15.03.2025

Austrian FM inspects progress of restoration work at Center for Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery

1 min read
Austrian FM inspects progress of restoration work at Center for Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Head of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, got acquainted with the progress of restoration work carried out by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) at the Center for Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery (Kyiv) with the financial support of the Austrian Red Cross.

As the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday, Meinl-Reisinger visited the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital and the Children's Cardiology Center, which were damaged in a Russian missile attack on July 8, 2024.

During a visit to the hospital and the cardiology center, Deputy Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Olena Stokoz told Meinl-Reisinger about the work of the rapid response teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross during the liquidation of the consequences of the shelling and the restoration of medical institutions.

The Austrian Foreign Minister expressed solidarity with Ukraine and its people and stressed the importance of further bilateral cooperation between the countries.

Tags: #urcs #center_for_childrens_cardiology #okhmatdyt #austrian

MORE ABOUT

13:55 14.03.2025
Sweden donates SEK 100 mln to Ukrainian Red Cross

Sweden donates SEK 100 mln to Ukrainian Red Cross

19:27 13.03.2025
Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross reps discuss further cooperation

Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross reps discuss further cooperation

19:57 12.03.2025
Third group of REDpreneurUA program launched: support and development of existing business in Ukraine – URCS

Third group of REDpreneurUA program launched: support and development of existing business in Ukraine – URCS

15:09 11.03.2025
Luxembourg Red Cross renovates department of district hospital in Dnipropetrovsk region (updated)

Luxembourg Red Cross renovates department of district hospital in Dnipropetrovsk region (updated)

19:10 10.03.2025
Finland announces EUR 16 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Finland announces EUR 16 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

11:30 10.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society distributes over 21,000 food kits in Kherson during Feb

Ukrainian Red Cross Society distributes over 21,000 food kits in Kherson during Feb

14:38 07.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

14:20 07.03.2025
Over 26,000 people receive financial assistance from Ukrainian Red Cross in 2024

Over 26,000 people receive financial assistance from Ukrainian Red Cross in 2024

12:19 06.03.2025
URCS works at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian attack in Kharkiv, Kryvy Rih

URCS works at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian attack in Kharkiv, Kryvy Rih

11:05 06.03.2025
URCS reminds of identification marks for marking protected objects during war under IHL

URCS reminds of identification marks for marking protected objects during war under IHL

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Partners agree that Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened during three years

Putin lying about situation in Kursk region, Ukrainian troops also stabilize situation in Donetsk region – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on Witkoff's visit to Moscow: It can't be 100% known what was discussed there

Zelenskyy on Trump's promise regarding news on talks: I’d draw attention to fact that ICC issued arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, 2023

Zelenskyy calls on partners to continue working on contingents, insists on their deployment in Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy calls for using contacts around the world to force Russia to take steps for peace

Military planners to meet in UK on March 20 to draw up plans for foreign military support to Ukraine's security – Starmer

Zelenskyy calls for strengthening sanctions against Russia to force it to take first steps to end the war

Zelenskyy: Partners agree that Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened during three years

Putin lying about situation in Kursk region, Ukrainian troops also stabilize situation in Donetsk region – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on Witkoff's visit to Moscow: It can't be 100% known what was discussed there

Zelenskyy on Trump's promise regarding news on talks: I’d draw attention to fact that ICC issued arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, 2023

Zelenskyy calls on partners to continue working on contingents, insists on their deployment in Ukraine

Zelensky: There has always been shortage of SAMP/T missiles

Russia wants to encircle Ukrainian military on Ukrainian territory – Zelenskyy

AD