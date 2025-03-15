Austrian FM inspects progress of restoration work at Center for Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Head of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, got acquainted with the progress of restoration work carried out by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) at the Center for Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery (Kyiv) with the financial support of the Austrian Red Cross.

As the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday, Meinl-Reisinger visited the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital and the Children's Cardiology Center, which were damaged in a Russian missile attack on July 8, 2024.

During a visit to the hospital and the cardiology center, Deputy Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Olena Stokoz told Meinl-Reisinger about the work of the rapid response teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross during the liquidation of the consequences of the shelling and the restoration of medical institutions.

The Austrian Foreign Minister expressed solidarity with Ukraine and its people and stressed the importance of further bilateral cooperation between the countries.