Rada identifies priority areas of state policy in field of de-occupation, reintegration, restoration of Crimea and Sevastopol

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a statement on the priority directions of the state policy of Ukraine in the field of de-occupation, reintegration and restoration of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (ARC) and the city of Sevastopol.

The adoption of relevant draft resolution No. 9626 was supported by 320 deputies at the plenary session on Wednesday, member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on his Telegram channel.

The document notes that state policy in this area is based on the priority of guarantees of human security, his rights and fundamental freedoms. To this end, Ukraine is implementing a complex of military, diplomatic, economic, informational and humanitarian measures.

The parliamentarians determined that the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized state border, including the de-occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as ensuring the state sovereignty of Ukraine are key conditions for ending the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. At the same time, the deputies emphasize the inadmissibility of any territorial concessions to end the war.

The statement stresses that all armed formations of the Russian Federation should be completely withdrawn from the entire territory of Ukraine, and the presence of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula is impossible, given the need to ensure security.

At the same time, the Rada states that after the restoration of control over the Crimean peninsula, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and other components of the security and defense forces will deploy and operate in Crimea and Sevastopol, taking into account the need.

By adopting this document, the deputies determined that the safety of international civil navigation in the Azov-Black Sea region can be guaranteed only after the de-occupation of the Crimean Peninsula and with the participation of Ukraine.

According to the resolution, in order to restore the constitutional order in Crimea, military, civil-military administrations, temporary state authorities can be formed, and the work of representative bodies and local self-government bodies will be resumed after democratic elections in accordance with OSCE standards and Ukrainian legislation.

MPs also draw attention to the fact that Ukraine will take all possible measures to respect the rights and freedoms of persons subjected to political persecution and restrictions of freedom by the Russian Federation.

The statement also contains norms on the resumption of the activities of independent media and public associations in the de-occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian education system and the protection of the rights of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine, in particular, the Crimean Tatar.

In addition, the parliamentarians determined that the acquisition of Russian citizenship by Ukrainian citizens living in the temporarily occupied territory introduced by the Russian Federation is not recognized by Ukraine and is assessed as an act of coercion committed in violation of international humanitarian law.

At the same time, the Rada emphasizes that all persons guilty of committing crimes against peace, human security and international law and order will be brought to justice. At the same time, citizens of Ukraine who participated in the activities of the occupation administrations or collaborated with them, but did not commit the corresponding grave, especially grave crimes and criminal offenses, will be able to be released from criminal liability on condition of voluntary notification of the actions committed, as well as active assistance in the disclosure of criminal offenses committed by the occupiers.

The document defines that the International Crimea Platform should become a platform not only to promote the de-occupation of Crimea and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but also to ensure security in the Azov-Black Sea region as a whole, and the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy – the basis for ending the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine, de-occupation of all its temporarily occupied territories, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, establishing a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine and ensuring security for the whole world.