Ukrainian aviation launches 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel – AFU General Staff

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 10 enemy personnel concentration areas, one - at the control point, as well as another one - at the anti-aircraft missile system of the occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

At the same time, units of rocket troops and artillery hit two control points, one area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as two artillery means on the firing positions of the aggressor.