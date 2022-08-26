Stefanchuk: At parliamentary part of Crimea Platform, we to present all documents developed over period of its existence

As part of the parliamentary part of the Crimea Platform summit, Ukraine intends to present all the documents developed over the period of its existence and the results of hearings in the Verkhovna Rada on a strategy for the de-occupation of Crimea, Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"We have many plans for the first parliamentary summit of the international Crimea platform. The key task is to keep the agenda on the territorial integrity of Ukraine on the example of Crimea. We will go there with a lot of acts. These are not only legislative acts that we plan to adopt (this is also a law on national communities, and a draft law on the status of the Crimean Tatar people). We will preset all the documents that have already been developed during the existence of the Crimea platform [since August 23, 2021]," the chairman told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Stefanchuk said that on September 22, the Verkhovna Rada plans to hold hearings on the strategy for the de-occupation of Crimea, the results of which will also be presented to parliamentarians of the countries of the world on the Crimea platform.

As reported, the parliamentary part of the Crimea Platform summit will be held on October 24-25 in Zagreb (Croatia), and at the presidential level the summit was held online on August 23.