Speed of F-16 deliveries depends on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

The speed of deliveries of F-16 fighters from Denmark and the Netherlands depends on Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"As for the F-16, as the main aircraft of the Ukrainian air fleet in the future: we have an agreement with Denmark. I am very grateful to the Prime Minister. We will have 19 fighters. They will go through different stages. Unfortunately, all this is not fast, because it depends today not only on Denmark," Zelenskyy said at a press conference following the Third summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv.

As the president noted, "it depends on Ukraine."

"We have to provide our respective pilots, specialists, engineers. I'll tell you this way: several pilots are serviced by dozens of technical personnel. Therefore, it is very important to choose and send all the guys. I'm not talking about translators, training, etc.," he said.

In addition, Ukraine still needs to prepare the infrastructure for modern aircraft in parallel.

"We need to understand that our infrastructure is not modern for the F-16. We will build it as soon as possible. This is our assignment. This is the task of our Air Forces. And sending pilots is the task of our military," Zelenskyy added.