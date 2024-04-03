Economy

20:40 03.04.2024

Centravis supplies pipes to Gdańsk shipbuilding company Remontowa

2 min read
Centravis supplies pipes to Gdańsk shipbuilding company Remontowa

PJSC Centravis Production Ukraine, part of the Centravis Ltd. holding, has completed an order of 20 tonnes for the Remontowa shipyard (Gdansk, Poland).

According to a press release on Wednesday, the supply agreement was reached by the Centravis Central Europe office in Poland. The contract includes the supply of pipes with dimensions of 12x1.5, 28x2 and 42x3 mm.

Remontowa is included in the list of leading European shipbuilding companies. The Polish shipyard specializes in the repair and conversion of more than 200 ships and offshore structures annually, in particular shuttle tankers, heavy lifts, and drilling rigs.

Ukrainian seamless stainless steel pipes are used for the repair and refurbishment of ships and offshore structures, in particular for newer and more efficient hydraulic systems. Some of the vessels have been converted to accommodate offshore wind power plants.

Thus, one of Remontowa's latest projects is the preparation of a new generation vessel, Les Alizés, for transporting parts of offshore wind power plants. It has a main crane with a lifting capacity of 5,000 tonnes, a cargo capacity of 61,000 tonnes and a deck area of 9,300 square meters.

"The volume of the global shipbuilding market is estimated at $145 billion in 2024 with the prospect of growth to $184.5 billion in five years. This is a high-tech industry with high added value. We are interested in such contracts and will work to ensure that their number grows," Director for Centravis sales Artem Atanasov said.

He said the company continues to actively work with clients around the world through Ukrainian and foreign sales offices, namely, production has a stable load and operates, including in Nikopol, despite the difficult security situation.

Centravis is one of the world leaders in the production of seamless stainless steel pipes. In 2023, the company increased production volumes to 12,200 tonnes, or 12% compared to the previous year. More than 98% of Centravis products are exported to the world market. In total, in 2023, the Ukrainian manufacturer supplied its products to 38 countries. Most of the seamless stainless steel pipes were shipped to Germany, Italy, and the United States.

Centravis was founded in 2000 and is one of the ten largest manufacturers of seamless stainless steel pipes in the world. Its main production facilities are located in Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk region). In 2023, a branch of the company was opened in Uzhgorod.

Tags: #poland #centravis #delivery

MORE ABOUT

12:44 02.04.2024
Investors in Ukraine ready to finance building broad gauge railway to ports of Gdansk and Klaipeda - Solsky

Investors in Ukraine ready to finance building broad gauge railway to ports of Gdansk and Klaipeda - Solsky

12:31 02.04.2024
Traffic blocking for trucks resumed at Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint –Border Service

Traffic blocking for trucks resumed at Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint –Border Service

19:07 28.03.2024
Ukraine's five-step plan to unblock border with Poland has positive trend – Shmyhal

Ukraine's five-step plan to unblock border with Poland has positive trend – Shmyhal

16:53 28.03.2024
Trade should be mutually beneficial for farmers in Poland and Ukraine - joint statement by Shmyhal and Tusk

Trade should be mutually beneficial for farmers in Poland and Ukraine - joint statement by Shmyhal and Tusk

15:27 28.03.2024
Shmyhal: I can say we definitely have progress regarding lifting of blockade on border with Poland

Shmyhal: I can say we definitely have progress regarding lifting of blockade on border with Poland

14:58 28.03.2024
Shmyhal on results of Ukrainian-Polish govt consultations: We understand how we will move

Shmyhal on results of Ukrainian-Polish govt consultations: We understand how we will move

12:18 28.03.2024
Representatives of ministries, professional associations discuss possibility of unblocking Ukrainian-Polish border during Ukraine-Poland-EU talks

Representatives of ministries, professional associations discuss possibility of unblocking Ukrainian-Polish border during Ukraine-Poland-EU talks

17:54 27.03.2024
Poland to double its contribution to Czech initiative on purchase of ammunition for Ukraine – FM

Poland to double its contribution to Czech initiative on purchase of ammunition for Ukraine – FM

19:18 20.03.2024
Polish Foreign Minister supports Kyiv's desire to obtain German Taurus missiles

Polish Foreign Minister supports Kyiv's desire to obtain German Taurus missiles

12:06 19.03.2024
Poland, Germany to launch coalition of ‘armored capabilities’ for Ukraine on March 26

Poland, Germany to launch coalition of ‘armored capabilities’ for Ukraine on March 26

AD

HOT NEWS

Amount of losses from financial fraud in 2023 grows by 73% – NBU

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine sees specific opportunities for development of bilateral economic relations between countries in many sectors

Italy would like to play leading role in reconstruction of Ukraine – Ambassador

Business positively assesses his expectations for first time in five months in March

Some 80% of DTEK TPPs' capacity severely damaged or destroyed in March Russia's attacks – top manager

LATEST

NEURC soon intends to decide on investigation due to significant drop in price of electricity in Jan

ENTSO-E approves accession of Ukrenergo to European ITC mechanism from July 1 – CEO

NEURC, Stock Market Commission sign memo of cooperation to prevent abuse in wholesale energy market, capital markets, organized commodity markets

RegioJet's agreement to use Ukrzaliznytsia's section of railway infrastructure for Prague-Chop train signed for one year

Construction of interchange terminal at Mostyska-II station temporarily frozen - RegioJet executive director

Baku, Bucharest discuss shipments of Azerbaijani gas, green energy to Romania

Govt changes fifty outdated requirements for business, cancels several regulations of Ukrainian SSR

Amount of losses from financial fraud in 2023 grows by 73% – NBU

KhNPP power unit operates at maximum capacity after repairs

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine sees specific opportunities for development of bilateral economic relations between countries in many sectors

AD
AD
AD
AD