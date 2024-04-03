Centravis supplies pipes to Gdańsk shipbuilding company Remontowa

PJSC Centravis Production Ukraine, part of the Centravis Ltd. holding, has completed an order of 20 tonnes for the Remontowa shipyard (Gdansk, Poland).

According to a press release on Wednesday, the supply agreement was reached by the Centravis Central Europe office in Poland. The contract includes the supply of pipes with dimensions of 12x1.5, 28x2 and 42x3 mm.

Remontowa is included in the list of leading European shipbuilding companies. The Polish shipyard specializes in the repair and conversion of more than 200 ships and offshore structures annually, in particular shuttle tankers, heavy lifts, and drilling rigs.

Ukrainian seamless stainless steel pipes are used for the repair and refurbishment of ships and offshore structures, in particular for newer and more efficient hydraulic systems. Some of the vessels have been converted to accommodate offshore wind power plants.

Thus, one of Remontowa's latest projects is the preparation of a new generation vessel, Les Alizés, for transporting parts of offshore wind power plants. It has a main crane with a lifting capacity of 5,000 tonnes, a cargo capacity of 61,000 tonnes and a deck area of 9,300 square meters.

"The volume of the global shipbuilding market is estimated at $145 billion in 2024 with the prospect of growth to $184.5 billion in five years. This is a high-tech industry with high added value. We are interested in such contracts and will work to ensure that their number grows," Director for Centravis sales Artem Atanasov said.

He said the company continues to actively work with clients around the world through Ukrainian and foreign sales offices, namely, production has a stable load and operates, including in Nikopol, despite the difficult security situation.

Centravis is one of the world leaders in the production of seamless stainless steel pipes. In 2023, the company increased production volumes to 12,200 tonnes, or 12% compared to the previous year. More than 98% of Centravis products are exported to the world market. In total, in 2023, the Ukrainian manufacturer supplied its products to 38 countries. Most of the seamless stainless steel pipes were shipped to Germany, Italy, and the United States.

Centravis was founded in 2000 and is one of the ten largest manufacturers of seamless stainless steel pipes in the world. Its main production facilities are located in Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk region). In 2023, a branch of the company was opened in Uzhgorod.