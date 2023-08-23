Facts

18:51 23.08.2023

Zelenskyy: Military turn to me to mobilize more people to front

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the military appealed to him in order to increase the number of those mobilized to the front.

"Frankly speaking, the military turned to me with this in order to give the opportunity to mobilize more. I can't tell you anything else," he said, answering a question from journalists about a possible increase in mobilization.

He also stressed that "in the matter of mobilization, it is very important to understand who does it and how."

"And therefore, the issue of military enlistment offices, a very important issue of medical commissions at military enlistment offices – it is necessary to speed up the processes very quickly, as soon as possible, to restore order, and then start talking about how to increase – how and by whom," the president added.

