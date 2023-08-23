In Romny, two teachers killed as result of drone attack, two more may be under rubble – Emergency Service

In Romny, Sumy region, two people were killed and three were injured as a result of a morning drone attack on an educational institution, the State Emergency Service said.

"In Romny, Sumy region, the Russians destroyed a school and killed at least two teachers. Their bodies were unblocked by rescuers of the State Emergency Service. Three more people were injured," the State Emergency Service said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"There is information that two more employees of the institution are under the rubble," the State Emergency Service said.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of an attack by drones at 10.05, the building of an educational institution in Romny was completely destroyed.