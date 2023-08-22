Peace Formula summit may be held in France

France is considered as one of the venues of the global summit of the Peace Formula, said Ambassador of Ukraine to France Vadym Omelchenko.

"France is currently being considered among a small number of countries where a global peace summit can be held. By the way, Emmanuel Macron also said that he is ready to work on attracting the leaders of China, India and Brazil to the forum," Omelchenko said in an interview with LB.ua.

The Ambassador noted that France is ready to work seriously on the implementation of the first point of the Peace Formula – restoration and compliance with radiation and nuclear safety.

"The French leadership informed the Ukrainian authorities about this as soon as President Zelenskyy presented the formula. For France, nuclear energy is a strategic branch. Paris believes that the precedents in Ukraine (Russia's seizure of nuclear power plants and nuclear blackmail by the Kremlin) pose a danger to the whole world, because they can lead to unpredictable consequences," he said.

According to the Ambassador, France is now Ukraine's most important partner in communicating with the leadership of the IAEA.

At the same time, Omelchenko stressed, Macron fully supports the Ukrainian for Peace Formula, which is why the French are talking about the desire to help with the implementation of all its points.

"By the way, French high-level representatives actively participated in the Jeddah forum and held talks with the Ukrainian delegation headed by head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak. French diplomats and officials are also actively participating in a new format: discussions with the head of the President's Office and his team on specific points of the Peace Formula – work is underway to develop implementation mechanisms. Since last week, the ambassadors of Ukraine have been involved in this process, who should start the same discussions in the host countries," he said.