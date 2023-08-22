Facts

19:17 22.08.2023

Peace Formula summit may be held in France

2 min read
Peace Formula summit may be held in France

France is considered as one of the venues of the global summit of the Peace Formula, said Ambassador of Ukraine to France Vadym Omelchenko.

"France is currently being considered among a small number of countries where a global peace summit can be held. By the way, Emmanuel Macron also said that he is ready to work on attracting the leaders of China, India and Brazil to the forum," Omelchenko said in an interview with LB.ua.

The Ambassador noted that France is ready to work seriously on the implementation of the first point of the Peace Formula – restoration and compliance with radiation and nuclear safety.

"The French leadership informed the Ukrainian authorities about this as soon as President Zelenskyy presented the formula. For France, nuclear energy is a strategic branch. Paris believes that the precedents in Ukraine (Russia's seizure of nuclear power plants and nuclear blackmail by the Kremlin) pose a danger to the whole world, because they can lead to unpredictable consequences," he said.

According to the Ambassador, France is now Ukraine's most important partner in communicating with the leadership of the IAEA.

At the same time, Omelchenko stressed, Macron fully supports the Ukrainian for Peace Formula, which is why the French are talking about the desire to help with the implementation of all its points.

"By the way, French high-level representatives actively participated in the Jeddah forum and held talks with the Ukrainian delegation headed by head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak. French diplomats and officials are also actively participating in a new format: discussions with the head of the President's Office and his team on specific points of the Peace Formula – work is underway to develop implementation mechanisms. Since last week, the ambassadors of Ukraine have been involved in this process, who should start the same discussions in the host countries," he said.

Tags: #summit #peace #formula #france

MORE ABOUT

18:57 02.08.2023
Zelenskyy: We are working to hold global peace summit this fall

Zelenskyy: We are working to hold global peace summit this fall

12:57 19.07.2023
Third summit of Crimea Platform to be held in Kyiv on Aug 23

Third summit of Crimea Platform to be held in Kyiv on Aug 23

17:32 13.07.2023
Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

20:46 12.07.2023
Stoltenberg: It's historic NATO summit

Stoltenberg: It's historic NATO summit

20:55 11.07.2023
NATO Summit to be held in Washington in 2024, in 2025 in the Netherlands

NATO Summit to be held in Washington in 2024, in 2025 in the Netherlands

20:04 11.07.2023
NATO Summit: Russia must immediately stop war against Ukraine, withdraw all of its forces from territory of Ukraine

NATO Summit: Russia must immediately stop war against Ukraine, withdraw all of its forces from territory of Ukraine

19:52 11.07.2023
NATO Summit Communique: Russia bears full responsibility for war of aggression against Ukraine which gravely undermined global security

NATO Summit Communique: Russia bears full responsibility for war of aggression against Ukraine which gravely undermined global security

13:43 11.07.2023
France to give Ukraine long-range missiles – Macron

France to give Ukraine long-range missiles – Macron

15:54 10.07.2023
Ukraine-NATO Council to hold its first meeting on July 12

Ukraine-NATO Council to hold its first meeting on July 12

14:23 10.07.2023
Ukraine, French EDF to start construction of modern power grids from Zaporizhia region – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, French EDF to start construction of modern power grids from Zaporizhia region – Ministry of Energy

AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers launch airstrikes on kindergarten, residential buildings of Kherson; six injured – local authorities

Zelenskyy on Flag Day: Our flag is our strength, source of invincibility of spirit

Lithuanian President arrives in Kyiv to celebrate Independence Day

Eight Ukrainian pilots start training on F-16 in Denmark – media

Liberation of Crimea likely to take place by military means – Danilov

LATEST

Occupiers launch airstrikes on kindergarten, residential buildings of Kherson; six injured – local authorities

Zelenskyy on Flag Day: Our flag is our strength, source of invincibility of spirit

Lithuanian President arrives in Kyiv to celebrate Independence Day

Defense forces inflict 11 strikes on places of concentration of invaders over day

Some 90% of Ukrainians consider refusal of territories to stop Russia’s aggression unacceptable – opinion poll

Ukraine initiates creation of mixed medical commissions for prisoner swap

South African, Chinese leaders speak in favour of Ukraine-Russia negotiations

Ukraine repatriates five seriously wounded defenders from Russian captivity

Eight Ukrainian pilots start training on F-16 in Denmark – media

Russia hands over to Ukraine 12 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers considered as POWs - Coordination HQ

AD
AD
AD
AD