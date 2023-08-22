Facts

17:09 22.08.2023

Russia hands over to Ukraine 12 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers considered as POWs - Coordination HQ

1 min read

As of today, the Russian Federation has already handed over to Ukraine 12 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who were considered prisoners of war (POWs), there were no reports of deterioration in their health from the Russian side, said Yuriy Taraniuk, head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

“As of today, the Russian side has already handed over to us twelve bodies of our prisoners, who had previously been confirmed by the International Committee of the Red Cross as being in captivity in Russia. At the same time, there were no reports from Russia about the deterioration of their health or their serious condition which again casts doubt on the quality of work or the presence of a medical commission on that side,” he said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Tuesday.

