11:05 22.08.2023

Over 10 points of distribution of humanitarian aid from URCS operates in Zakarpattia region

Thirteen points for issuing humanitarian assistance from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) operate in Zakarpattia region.

"In all six districts of the region, under the city and regional organizations of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, assistance is provided to vulnerable segments of the population and citizens who were forced to leave their homes and live in Zakarpattia region," the URCS reported on Facebook.

At the URCS points, people receive essential items, in particular, food and hygiene kits, children's clothes and food, bedding, and blankets.

Over the past six months alone, about 85,000 citizens have received assistance at such points.

 

