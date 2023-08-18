Facts

20:52 18.08.2023

Russia mobilizes about 20,000 people every month - GUR

1 min read
Russia mobilizes about 20,000 people every month - GUR

A full-fledged mobilization campaign continues in the Russian Federation, about 20,000 people are mobilized every month, said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

"A full-fledged mobilization campaign continues in the Russian Federation, mobilization measures continue. Every day, every month, the measures continue. Every month, several dozen, about 20,000 people are mobilized," Yusov said at a briefing entitled: "Treatment of captive servicemen of the aggressor country in Ukraine" on Friday.

He noted that recently Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that 45,000 Muscovites are at the front in the occupied Ukrainian territories, although the figure of 35,000 had been previously announced.

"This means that the mayor of Moscow admitted that in a few months only 10,000 Muscovites were additionally mobilized. In different ways, with different tools, methods, but this campaign continues," Yusov stressed.

Also, the GUR noted that it is about forced mobilization, but it is not about the children of officials or millionaires.

In addition, according to Yusov, obtaining a Russian passport poses a potential threat. "With a high probability, a person will be captured and sent to war," the GUR said.

Tags: #russia #mobilisation #gur

