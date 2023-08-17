Facts

20:48 17.08.2023

Zelenskyy accepts credentials from new ambassadors of Germany, Indonesia, Sweden, Chile, Colombia and Peru

1 min read
Zelenskyy accepts credentials from new ambassadors of Germany, Indonesia, Sweden, Chile, Colombia and Peru

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received credentials from the new ambassadors of six countries: Germany, Indonesia, Sweden, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

“Credentials of the new ambassadors who arrived in Ukraine. Germany, Indonesia, Sweden, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. And a separate conversation with each of the ambassadors. Our relations. Our common opportunities. Protection of international law. Thank you for supporting Ukraine!” Zelenskyy said on Telegram Thursday.

Tags: #president #credentials #envoys

MORE ABOUT

20:52 07.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Russian missiles hit multi-apartment building in Pokrovsk, there are casualties, rescuers working at the scene

Zelenskyy: Russian missiles hit multi-apartment building in Pokrovsk, there are casualties, rescuers working at the scene

21:05 01.08.2023
Shmyhal discusses with G7, EU ambassadors key issues of restoration, reform of Ukraine

Shmyhal discusses with G7, EU ambassadors key issues of restoration, reform of Ukraine

19:54 27.07.2023
Zelenskyy visits hospitals in Mykolaiv region on Day of Medical Worker

Zelenskyy visits hospitals in Mykolaiv region on Day of Medical Worker

19:48 19.07.2023
Zelenskyy holding meeting in Kyiv with USAID leaders

Zelenskyy holding meeting in Kyiv with USAID leaders

11:12 15.07.2023
South Korean President Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine – media

South Korean President Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine – media

20:54 06.07.2023
Zelenskyy announces his visit to Prague

Zelenskyy announces his visit to Prague

20:30 30.06.2023
US Wasatch Group plans to build 600 modular homes in Ukraine – President's Office

US Wasatch Group plans to build 600 modular homes in Ukraine – President's Office

19:36 27.06.2023
Polish president calls relocation of Wagner group to Belarus as negative factor

Polish president calls relocation of Wagner group to Belarus as negative factor

20:52 22.06.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Interior Minister on elimination of consequences of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP, preparation of new security doctrine

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Interior Minister on elimination of consequences of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP, preparation of new security doctrine

20:27 30.05.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting with delegation of US analytical center Atlantic Council

Zelenskyy holds meeting with delegation of US analytical center Atlantic Council

AD

HOT NEWS

Prosecutor General: Creation of register of victims and witnesses to become important element of compensation mechanism

Stefanishyna: Ukraine not to fully fulfil European Commission's all recommendations until Oct, but to ensure all agreed steps' implementation

Foreign, Defense Ministries should work out subsequent defense packages with partners – Zelenskyy

Kuleba: We working on certain format of interaction with G20 so that Ukraine's voice is heard there

Occupiers shell Zaoskollia in Kharkiv region, woman killed – local authorities

LATEST

It is up to Ukraine to decide when the conditions are right to join any negotiations – Stoltenberg

EU declines to speculate on whether restrictions on Ukrainian agrifood exports could be extended after Sept 15

Rada suggested creating Temporary Special Commission to develop state policy on interaction with national movements of Russian indigenous peoples

Zaluzhny tells Milley about his plans for near, medium-term and longer-term prospects

Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on places of concentration of invaders, two enemy helicopters shot down

Maternova says she will take up duties of new ambassador to Ukraine from mid-September

Kuleba: Ukraine's strategy is to free Africa from Russian control

Ukrainian, Mauritanian foreign ministers hold first-ever phone conversation

Prosecutor General: Creation of register of victims and witnesses to become important element of compensation mechanism

Restoration of Ukraine should take place under SMART principles – opinion

AD
AD
AD
AD