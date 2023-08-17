Zelenskyy accepts credentials from new ambassadors of Germany, Indonesia, Sweden, Chile, Colombia and Peru

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received credentials from the new ambassadors of six countries: Germany, Indonesia, Sweden, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

“Credentials of the new ambassadors who arrived in Ukraine. Germany, Indonesia, Sweden, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. And a separate conversation with each of the ambassadors. Our relations. Our common opportunities. Protection of international law. Thank you for supporting Ukraine!” Zelenskyy said on Telegram Thursday.