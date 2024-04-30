Facts

17:52 30.04.2024

Ukraine planning to engage more women in mine clearance operations – Svyrydenko

Ukraine planning to engage more women in mine clearance operations – Svyrydenko

Ukraine is working to increase the engagement of women in the activities of mine action operators, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, who is also the Economy Minister of Ukraine, has said.

"Ukraine has limited resources in mine action. We need a large mine clearance operator, more equipment, and training for deminers. The government is considering issues of state funding for private operators, which will increase the number of such companies on the Ukrainian market, as well as interest international companies to actively join the process of demining Ukrainian lands," the press service of the Economy Ministry quoted the minister as saying at a meeting with Canada's Ambassador for Women, Peace and Security Jacqueline O'Neill.

Svyrydenko is confident that in the context of attracting professional participation in mine action, it is necessary to pay attention to representatives of social categories and groups of special interest to the state. The government aims to ensure the professional fulfillment and social integration of women, veterans, people affected by explosive ordnance and people with disabilities through involvement in the field of mine action.

The government hopes that Canadian partners will join in creating appropriate training programs, particularly for women.

"Gender equality is considered an integral part of Ukraine's policy, which is based on the principles of integration, inclusiveness and integrity. This applies to all types of activities, in particular, such important areas as mine clearance. At the moment, Ukraine already has noticeable results: an average level of attracting women among all state and non-state operators is about 30%, which corresponds to the NATO Women, Peace and Security agenda," she said.

The Economy Ministry also said that Canada's mine action assistance amounts to around $28.6 million from 2022 and includes twelve projects, most of which were implemented in 2023. Also in February 2024, Canada allocated funds for mine action projects ($28.6 million), including gender-inclusive demining for a sustainable future in Ukraine, supporting the sustainability of mine action in Ukraine, and the Geneva International Center for Humanitarian Demining's support program for Ukraine.

