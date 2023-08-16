Zelenskyy: Real combat experience should be priority in training mobilized

Real combat experience, the skill that our soldiers have should be a priority in training centers when preparing mobilized people, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Tuesday.

"Yesterday we were in Donetsk region, today - various districts of Zaporizhzhia region, the territory of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops. I spoke with the brigade commanders and battalion commanders about the needs of our warriors – what they really feel on the frontline. Everything the guys talked about will be voiced at the Staff," he said.

"Specific needs have been defined: electronic warfare equipment, drones, and medevac armored evacuation vehicles. There are additional organizational issues that were not discussed yesterday, in particular, regarding officer ranks. Training of soldiers is one of the key tasks, we talked about it." Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "real combat experience, current challenges and trends on the battlefield, fire and maneuver, the skills that our warriors have and that need to be shared with all brigades and made a priority in training centers, especially when training mobilized soldiers."

"Soldiers' training is also the responsibility of every commander at all levels. Motivation of people is important, and it is a direct consequence of how they learn to fight," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "we heard from the battalion commanders about combat use of equipment and weapons provided by our partners. Each such feedback is something we will discuss with the leaders."

"And I would like to thank all our warriors who take trophies and put Russian equipment to work for Ukraine. This is not just the rationality of our guys, this is also an important proof of the ability of our heroes to take weapons from the enemy and use them to protect the life of Ukraine," the president said.

He also thanked "everyone who helped eliminate the consequences of Russian missile attacks. Yesterday it was in Odesa and Kharkiv region, and today it was in Lviv, Lutsk, Dnipro, Kramatorsk, Cherkasy region, Zaporizhia region and other parts of the country."