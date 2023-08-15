Talks about Ukraine's accession to NATO in exchange for giving away part of Ukrainian territories absolutely unacceptable – MFA

Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said, commenting on recent statement by Director of the Private Office of the NATO Secretary General Stian Jenssen, that talks on Ukraine's accession to NATO in exchange for a refusal from part of its territories are absolutely unacceptable.

"We always assumed that the Alliance, just like Ukraine, does not trade its territories. Conscious or unconscious engagement of NATO officials in forming a narrative about Ukraine's refusal from its territories plays into the hands of Russia. It is for the benefit of Euro-Atlantic security to discuss ways of speeding up Ukraine's victory and gaining full membership in NATO," he said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The ministry also emphasized that Ukraine is committed to further fruitful cooperation with NATO Secretariat for achieving these goals.

As reported, Jenssen admitted that Ukraine could become a member of NATO in case of territorial concessions to Russia. He also stressed that it is only Kyiv that should make such a decision.