Air defense destroys 16 missiles attacked Ukraine at night – AFU Air Force

Ukrainian air defense has eliminated 16 missiles that attacked Ukraine at night, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said.

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with units of other components of the Defense Forces, destroyed 16 Kh-101 / Kh-555, Kaliber cruise missiles," the AFU said in the statement.

In addition, eight launches of enemy S-300S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

It is reported that launches of at least 28 cruise missiles of various types were recorded. In particular, 4 X-22 cruise missiles - from six Tu-22M3 long-range aircraft (airfields based in Soltsy, Shaykovka).

Some 20 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from 11 strategic aviation aircraft (airfields based at Engels, Olenegorsk) and four Kalibr cruise missiles from a frigate from the Black Sea (Yalta region).

The Air Force said an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine. Air defense worked in many regions, namely, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, fighter aircraft, and close cover units.

Local military administrations will report on the consequences of the missile strike, destruction and casualties, the AFU Air Force said.