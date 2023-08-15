Facts

09:14 15.08.2023

Zelenskyy: Increase in drone production is one of most significant tasks

2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a trip to Donetsk region had detailed frank conversations with fighters, he said in a video message on Monday.

"Today we had detailed, frank conversations. We talked about our offensive, about supplies to the troops, about the capabilities of commanders, about what these capabilities are now and what they should be. Weapons and scarce ammunition. Repair of equipment," he said.

"A pressing issue is transportation to evacuate the wounded and the time of evacuation. Drones used by the enemy: Lancets, Orlans. Drones needed by our warriors: from Mavics to every other drone system," the president said.

"Obviously, the Ukrainian production of drones - Leleka, Fury, etc. - as well as supplies from partners and all forms of imports - must grow, and this is one of the most important tasks. It is very important that all officials in the defense system perceive this task exactly as it is said on the frontline," according to the report on the presidential website.

"Drones are consumables, and there should be as many of them as needed - as our warriors need - to save lives and ensure results in battles. There is much to be done in this area, and it is too early to say that we are doing enough," the head of state stated.

"Ukraine is at war. And those who are not fighting on the frontline must help fight. Not in bars, not in clubs, not by street racing or some kind of ostentatious consumption, but by helping the warriors in a very specific way. To say the least of it. All the country's adrenaline, all the country's emotions, all the country's strength should be there - in the battles for the sake of the state," he said.

Tags: #drones #zelenskyy

