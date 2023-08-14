General Staff: Defense Forces destroy enemy helicopter over day, strike at control point, places of concentration of vehicles, equipment
The aviation of the defense forces during the day struck one blow at the control point, seven strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and three strikes on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the situation as of 18:00 of Monday.
"An enemy Ka-52 attack helicopter was also destroyed by our defenders," the General Staff said in a Facebook post.