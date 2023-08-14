AFU advancing to liberate Urozhaine in Donetsk region, de-occupy 3 sq. km near Bakhmut over past week – Maliar

Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct an offensive in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions in southern Ukraine, in particular, they continue to liberate the village of Urozhaine, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"Fighting continues. [The defense forces] had success in the Urozhaine direction, to the south and southeast of Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and are gaining a foothold on the achieved positions. In the course of offensive operations, the defense forces of the Tavria direction continue to liberate the settlement of Urozhaine," she said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Also, according to the deputy minister, over the past week, Ukrainian defenders managed to de-occupy 3 square kilometers of territory near Bakhmut.

"Heavy fighting continues in the Bakhmut direction. The enemy is trying to stop the advance of our troops and restore the lost positions in the areas west of Kleschiyivka, west of Andriyivka, Kurdiumivka. Over the past week, the liberated territory in the Bakhmut direction increased by 3 square kilometers and in total the liberated area in the Bakhmut direction is 40 square kilometers," Maliar said.