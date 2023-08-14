US Dept of State announces allocation of $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

The United States has decided to allocate another $200 million package of security assistance to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press statement published on the website of the U.S. State Department on Monday.

“Today we are announcing the next package of security assistance to aid Ukraine as it defends its territory and protects its people. This package, which is valued at $200 million and is being executed from previously authorized Presidential Drawdown Authority, includes air defense munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armor capabilities, and additional mine-clearing equipment,” the message reads.