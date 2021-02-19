Zelensky backs restoration of competitions for positions in civil service, but changes needed in law adopted by Rada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has applied the right of veto to the law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Resumption of Competitions for Holding Civil Service Positions and Other Issues in Civil Service" (No. 4531), the press service of the Verkhovna Rada reports.

The bill card says that Zelensky returned the law with his proposals to parliament on Thursday.

The website of the head of state notes that the president supports the restoration of competitions for public service posts, but asks the Verkhovna Rada to remove from the 2021 law the norms on limiting the exercise of powers by deputy ministers if the post of minister is vacant. In this regard, Zelensky returned this law to parliament with his proposals.

The President supports the need to restore competitions for civil service positions, which were suspended due to restrictive measures in connection with the spread of the coronavirus. At the same time, Zelensky draws the attention of the Verkhovna Rada to the fact that the provisions that speak about the implementation by the first deputy minister or deputy ministers (during the period when the post of minister is vacant) of only certain powers of the minister are unacceptable, since they violate the constitutional provisions on appointment on the proposal of the prime minister members of the government, the message says.

"If deputies do not appoint a minister for a long time, and this has happened in our country more than once, these norms of the law will lead to the paralysis of the activities of the entire ministry. This is unacceptable in a country that is at war and is struggling with the coronavirus crisis, when a decision must be made immediately," the president stressed.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on February 16. The next day speaker of parliament Dmytro Razumkov signed it and sent it to the president for signature.