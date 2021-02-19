Facts

12:03 19.02.2021

Zelensky backs restoration of competitions for positions in civil service, but changes needed in law adopted by Rada

2 min read
Zelensky backs restoration of competitions for positions in civil service, but changes needed in law adopted by Rada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has applied the right of veto to the law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Resumption of Competitions for Holding Civil Service Positions and Other Issues in Civil Service" (No. 4531), the press service of the Verkhovna Rada reports.

The bill card says that Zelensky returned the law with his proposals to parliament on Thursday.

The website of the head of state notes that the president supports the restoration of competitions for public service posts, but asks the Verkhovna Rada to remove from the 2021 law the norms on limiting the exercise of powers by deputy ministers if the post of minister is vacant. In this regard, Zelensky returned this law to parliament with his proposals.

The President supports the need to restore competitions for civil service positions, which were suspended due to restrictive measures in connection with the spread of the coronavirus. At the same time, Zelensky draws the attention of the Verkhovna Rada to the fact that the provisions that speak about the implementation by the first deputy minister or deputy ministers (during the period when the post of minister is vacant) of only certain powers of the minister are unacceptable, since they violate the constitutional provisions on appointment on the proposal of the prime minister members of the government, the message says.

"If deputies do not appoint a minister for a long time, and this has happened in our country more than once, these norms of the law will lead to the paralysis of the activities of the entire ministry. This is unacceptable in a country that is at war and is struggling with the coronavirus crisis, when a decision must be made immediately," the president stressed.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on February 16. The next day speaker of parliament Dmytro Razumkov signed it and sent it to the president for signature.

Tags: #zelensky #civil_service
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:58 19.02.2021
National Spatial Data Infrastructure project presented to Zelensky

National Spatial Data Infrastructure project presented to Zelensky

17:33 16.02.2021
Zelensky forms Advisory Council on promoting development of general secondary education system – decree

Zelensky forms Advisory Council on promoting development of general secondary education system – decree

09:17 16.02.2021
Zelensky orders to identify those responsible for death of three soldiers in Donbas

Zelensky orders to identify those responsible for death of three soldiers in Donbas

15:03 13.02.2021
Zelensky initiates bills to solve judicial system problems, powers of DACK to be reduced - press service

Zelensky initiates bills to solve judicial system problems, powers of DACK to be reduced - press service

13:32 13.02.2021
Zelensky to pay official visit to UAE on Feb 14-15

Zelensky to pay official visit to UAE on Feb 14-15

17:35 12.02.2021
Zelensky appreciates ambassadors of France, Germany, United States, Canada, UK and Sweden for their visit to JFO area: they see what war in Donbas is

Zelensky appreciates ambassadors of France, Germany, United States, Canada, UK and Sweden for their visit to JFO area: they see what war in Donbas is

11:16 12.02.2021
Zelensky, along with France, Germany, U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Sweden ambassadors visit Donbas near contact line

Zelensky, along with France, Germany, U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Sweden ambassadors visit Donbas near contact line

09:48 12.02.2021
Implementation of Minsk Agreements should be carried out by all parties on clear schedule, timely – Zelensky

Implementation of Minsk Agreements should be carried out by all parties on clear schedule, timely – Zelensky

09:36 12.02.2021
Ukraine not to allow disrupting ceasefire in Donbas no matter what – Zelensky

Ukraine not to allow disrupting ceasefire in Donbas no matter what – Zelensky

19:27 11.02.2021
Normandy Four meeting to be possible after adoption of Joint Steps Plan by all parties of Minsk talks – Zelensky

Normandy Four meeting to be possible after adoption of Joint Steps Plan by all parties of Minsk talks – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Ukraine won't abandon Minsk agreements – Reznikov

Number of deaths in Ukraine in Dec 2020 jumps by 42.9% compared to Dec 2019 - State Statistics Service

Kuleba: Recent wave of repressions against Crimean Tatars basis for introduction of new sanctions against Russia

LATEST

Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

Court of Appeal to continue trial on ban of 'Vasyl Stus Case' book on March 19

Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Ukraine won't abandon Minsk agreements – Reznikov

Number of deaths in Ukraine in Dec 2020 jumps by 42.9% compared to Dec 2019 - State Statistics Service

UIA from March will resume several flights canceled due to quarantine

MFA confirms injury of three Ukrainians in accident in Egypt

Kuleba: There is no need to talk about lack of communication between Ukraine and U.S.

Kuleba: Recent wave of repressions against Crimean Tatars basis for introduction of new sanctions against Russia

Stepanov leaves for India to negotiate additional volumes of Oxford/AstraZeneca, NovaVax vaccines in 2021-2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD