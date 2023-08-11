Facts

12:48 11.08.2023

Number of injured as result of missile attack on Zaporizhia rises to 19 people

1 min read
Number of injured as result of missile attack on Zaporizhia rises to 19 people

As a result of a missile attack on Zaporizhia on Thursday evening, August 10, some 19 people were injured, Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtiev said.

"Some 19 people injured from yesterday's missile strike in Zaporizhia, including four children," Kurtiev said on his Telegram channel.

He said in just the past 24 hours, some 51 reports about the destruction of houses and other public safety facilities in Zaporizhia, Pohovsky and Vasylivsky regions were received for detection.

As previously reported, Russian occupiers on Thursday evening attacked Zaporizhia by Iskander-K rockets and hit the Reikartz hotel, and also damaged two high-rise buildings. Earlier it became known about 16 cases, including four children and one killed woman.

Tags: #zaporizhia

MORE ABOUT

09:14 11.08.2023
Number of casualties of attack of occupiers in Zaporizhia rises to 16, incl four children

Number of casualties of attack of occupiers in Zaporizhia rises to 16, incl four children

20:39 10.08.2023
All services at the scene, rescuing people in Zaporizhia

All services at the scene, rescuing people in Zaporizhia

20:29 10.08.2023
Number of injured in missile attack on Zaporizhia rises to nine

Number of injured in missile attack on Zaporizhia rises to nine

20:12 10.08.2023
One person killed in missile attack on Zaporizhia

One person killed in missile attack on Zaporizhia

20:07 10.08.2023
Fire breaks out after Russia's attack on Zaporizhia, casualties reported – city council

Fire breaks out after Russia's attack on Zaporizhia, casualties reported – city council

19:51 10.08.2023
Occupiers hit civilian infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia

Occupiers hit civilian infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia

10:04 10.08.2023
Three killed, nine injured, incl 11-month-old child from attack on Zaporizhia reported

Three killed, nine injured, incl 11-month-old child from attack on Zaporizhia reported

20:56 09.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Three dead in Zaporizhia as result of Russian shelling known, rescue operation continues

Zelenskyy: Three dead in Zaporizhia as result of Russian shelling known, rescue operation continues

20:26 09.08.2023
Russia hits residential area in Zaporizhia, two people killed, there are wounded – City Council

Russia hits residential area in Zaporizhia, two people killed, there are wounded – City Council

19:32 10.07.2023
Death toll of air strike on Orikhiv increases to five – region’s head

Death toll of air strike on Orikhiv increases to five – region’s head

AD

HOT NEWS

Falls of rocket fragments recorded in two more places in Kyiv – Klitschko

Air defense works in Kyiv region – local authorities

Ukrainian Doctrine to become basis of transformation – Zelenskyy

Number of casualties of attack of occupiers in Zaporizhia rises to 16, incl four children

All services at the scene, rescuing people in Zaporizhia

LATEST

Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra reserve suspends access of all visitors to territory of Lower Lavra

Falls of rocket fragments recorded in two more places in Kyiv – Klitschko

Air defense works in Kyiv region – local authorities

Ukrainian Doctrine to become basis of transformation – Zelenskyy

Occupiers shell village in Kharkiv region, local woman killed

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT EXPLOSIONS IN ZAPORIZHIA

Zelenskyy invites Ecumenical Patriarch to visit Ukraine

Enemy fires three missiles, 49 air strikes, 36 MLRS attacks in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Berlin may soon announce supplies of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine – media

Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

AD
AD
AD
AD