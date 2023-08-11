Number of injured as result of missile attack on Zaporizhia rises to 19 people

As a result of a missile attack on Zaporizhia on Thursday evening, August 10, some 19 people were injured, Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtiev said.

"Some 19 people injured from yesterday's missile strike in Zaporizhia, including four children," Kurtiev said on his Telegram channel.

He said in just the past 24 hours, some 51 reports about the destruction of houses and other public safety facilities in Zaporizhia, Pohovsky and Vasylivsky regions were received for detection.

As previously reported, Russian occupiers on Thursday evening attacked Zaporizhia by Iskander-K rockets and hit the Reikartz hotel, and also damaged two high-rise buildings. Earlier it became known about 16 cases, including four children and one killed woman.