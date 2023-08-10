Facts

16:03 10.08.2023

URCS hands more than 170 food packages over to residents of two regions in six months

1 min read
URCS hands more than 170 food packages over to residents of two regions in six months

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has donated more than 170,000 food packages to residents of Kherson and Kharkiv regions from the World Food Programme in six months.

"The joint program of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the World Food Programme (WFP) has been implemented since February 2023 and covers Kherson region and Chuhuyiv district of Kharkiv region," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

Food packages are provided to the most vulnerable groups of the population, including internally displaced persons, large families, and persons with disabilities. The project runs until the end of the year.

"In Kherson region, our volunteers delivered humanitarian aid to such settlements as Pravdyne, Myroliubivka, Tomina Balka, Tavriyske, Nova Zoria, Antonivka and others. In particular, part of the kits was handed over to people affected by the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric power station," said Maksym Dotsenko, the director general of the National Committee of the URCS.

Tags: #help #urcs

MORE ABOUT

19:22 09.08.2023
Germany provides Ukraine with new batch of military aid, incl two Patriot launchers

Germany provides Ukraine with new batch of military aid, incl two Patriot launchers

13:29 08.08.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of Russian missiles in Pokrovsk

URCS volunteers help victims of Russian missiles in Pokrovsk

12:53 07.08.2023
Project of Ukrainian, Danish Red Cross Societies on supporting mental health of war victims launched

Project of Ukrainian, Danish Red Cross Societies on supporting mental health of war victims launched

13:59 03.08.2023
URCS restores premises of Irpin branch of Heart Institute

URCS restores premises of Irpin branch of Heart Institute

17:49 02.08.2023
URCS implementing pilot telemedicine project in Poltava region

URCS implementing pilot telemedicine project in Poltava region

18:18 01.08.2023
URCS, Kyiv sign cooperation memo – Klitschko

URCS, Kyiv sign cooperation memo – Klitschko

17:51 31.07.2023
URCS help victims of missile attack on Kryvy Rih

URCS help victims of missile attack on Kryvy Rih

14:02 26.07.2023
URCS implementing project to support population in de-occupied territory

URCS implementing project to support population in de-occupied territory

20:47 25.07.2023
USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

11:27 25.07.2023
URCS donates protective respirator masks to Zaporizhia, Dnipro

URCS donates protective respirator masks to Zaporizhia, Dnipro

AD

HOT NEWS

Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

International efforts on resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative continue – Stano

Russia has no capacity to make new Kh-22 missiles – analyst

Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports announced – Ukrainian Navy

Drohobych to be able to provide housing for all needy migrants in year or two – mayor

LATEST

Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

International efforts on resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative continue – Stano

Russia has no capacity to make new Kh-22 missiles – analyst

Yusov on explosions in Moscow: There are consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine, we working further

US, EU Ambassadors welcome strengthening of AMCU powers by Rada

Kuleba: We never seen Chinese arms supplies to Russia, we hope this not to change

Erdoğan may renew grain deal – Ukrainian FM

People receiving humanitarian aid come under fire from Russia in Kherson region, six people injured – administration

Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports announced – Ukrainian Navy

Biden to release his request for more aid to Ukraine on Aug 10

AD
AD
AD
AD