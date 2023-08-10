URCS hands more than 170 food packages over to residents of two regions in six months

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has donated more than 170,000 food packages to residents of Kherson and Kharkiv regions from the World Food Programme in six months.

"The joint program of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the World Food Programme (WFP) has been implemented since February 2023 and covers Kherson region and Chuhuyiv district of Kharkiv region," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

Food packages are provided to the most vulnerable groups of the population, including internally displaced persons, large families, and persons with disabilities. The project runs until the end of the year.

"In Kherson region, our volunteers delivered humanitarian aid to such settlements as Pravdyne, Myroliubivka, Tomina Balka, Tavriyske, Nova Zoria, Antonivka and others. In particular, part of the kits was handed over to people affected by the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric power station," said Maksym Dotsenko, the director general of the National Committee of the URCS.