Russia has no capacity to make new Kh-22 missiles – analyst

Russia has no capacity to make new Kh-22 missiles but it is still able to produce 3M13 Kalibr, Kh-101 and Kinzhal Kh-47M2 missiles, military analyst Petro Chernyk has said.

During a panel discussion at the Military Media Center, the expert said that when Russia is out of old Soviet Kh-22 cruise missiles with the highest combat charge mass among the missiles in its stock of 960 kilograms, it will be unable to produce new such missiles.

However, Russia is still able to make relatively new 3M13 Kalibr, Kh-101 and Kinzhal Kh-47M2 missiles, he said.

It is estimated that Russia can produce 60 to 80 missiles of various types per month.