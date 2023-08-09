Zelenskyy: Three dead in Zaporizhia as result of Russian shelling known, rescue operation continues

At present, three people are known to have died as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Zaporizhia. Another strike by Russian terrorists. As of now, three dead are known. My condolences to the families," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

According to the President, the rescue operation continues. "The necessary assistance will be provided to all the victims. And this war crime of Russia will certainly receive its verdict. And the response to Russian terrorists will be on the front line - thanks to our heroic soldiers."