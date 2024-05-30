Digital Development Ministry expands its powers in electronic identification

The Government of Ukraine at a meeting on Thursday expanded the powers of the Ministry of Digital Transformation in the field of electronic identification and changed the requirements for creating and verifying improvements in electronic signatures and seals.

"The adopted resolutions will accelerate integration into the EU Digital Single Market, harmonization of national legislation with European standards and improvement of state regulation of electronic identification and trust services," the Ministry of Digital Development said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The ministry said now the department will develop norms and standards and their technical regulation in the areas of electronic trust services and electronic identification.

In addition, the powers of the Ministry of Digital Development in the field of electronic identification will be clearly defined without duplication with other government agencies.

In addition, providers of electronic trust services will independently choose which standards they will apply from the list determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.