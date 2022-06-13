Facts

13:45 13.06.2022

National Police Chief: 1,200 bodies of dead Ukrainians not yet identified

2 min read
National Police Chief: 1,200 bodies of dead Ukrainians not yet identified

 The Ukrainian police are investigating criminal proceedings on the facts of the death of more than 12,000 Ukrainians, 1,200 bodies, including those found in mass graves, have not yet been identified, Chief of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"In Ukraine, we received reports, opened the relevant criminal proceedings on the death of more than 12,000 people, found, in particular, in mass graves," Klymenko said in an exclusive interview with tInterfax-Ukraine.

He noted that more than 1,500 civilians were killed in Kyiv region alone. "In Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Borodianka, there were a lot of dead people lying right on the streets – snipers shot them from tanks, from armored personnel carriers, despite the white armbands that the Russian military forced people to wear," the head of the National Police said.

Klymenko added that a large number of people were found dead in their homes and apartments: "And when our explosives experts, forensic investigators entered the apartments, they found these bodies. As a rule, these people died from mine-explosive injuries."

As for the mass graves, as Klymenko stressed, it is still too early to talk about specific numbers, since law enforcement officers find several bodies every week.

"In Bucha, 116 people were buried in one such grave, there were smaller burials – five-seven people each. Residents collected the bodies of the dead and buried them in parks," he added.

According to the head of the National Police, a total of approximately 75% of the dead are men, about 2% are children, and the rest are women. "This is a civilian population, people had nothing to do with military or law enforcement structures," Klymenko noted.

Speaking about the exhumation procedure, the head of the National Police noted the duration and complexity of the process. "To date, about 1,200 bodies of the dead have not been identified. This is a long process, rather painstaking, because a lot of bodies are in a state of putrefactive decay. We select DNA from those relatives who contacted us via the hot line, and then we compare the profiles of these relatives with the profiles of the dead, buried, shot, who could not be identified. Relatives should be only close – mom-dad-native children. This is the only way we work," Klymenko summed up.

Tags: #bodies #identification

MORE ABOUT

10:29 08.06.2022
Some 210 bodies of killed defenders of Mariupol returned to Ukraine, most of them are defenders of Azovstal

Some 210 bodies of killed defenders of Mariupol returned to Ukraine, most of them are defenders of Azovstal

10:24 06.06.2022
Reintegration Ministry reports on bodies swap of killed soldiers between Ukraine and Russia on June 2

Reintegration Ministry reports on bodies swap of killed soldiers between Ukraine and Russia on June 2

18:10 18.05.2022
Bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by occupiers found in Kyiv region to date – regional police chief

Bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by occupiers found in Kyiv region to date – regional police chief

10:45 10.05.2022
In temporarily occupied Izium, bodies of 44 people found under rubble of house destroyed by invaders – Synehubov

In temporarily occupied Izium, bodies of 44 people found under rubble of house destroyed by invaders – Synehubov

15:18 04.05.2022
Another 20 bodies of dead civilians found in Kyiv region - police chief

Another 20 bodies of dead civilians found in Kyiv region - police chief

11:13 18.03.2022
Ukraine asks ICRC head to offer Russia to start talks on transferring dead bodies to Russia – Vereschuk

Ukraine asks ICRC head to offer Russia to start talks on transferring dead bodies to Russia – Vereschuk

09:59 01.06.2016
Bodies of three rescuers found at landslide-hit dump in Lviv region

Bodies of three rescuers found at landslide-hit dump in Lviv region

15:35 15.12.2015
NBU updates norm on identification of banking groups

NBU updates norm on identification of banking groups

16:27 22.01.2014
Two tortured dead bodies found near Kyiv – media

Two tortured dead bodies found near Kyiv – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky urges American Jewish Committee Global Forum participants to double efforts to stop Russian hatred of humanity

No cholera cases recorded in Ukraine, monitoring continues – chief sanitary doctor

European Commission president announces need to strengthen Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation

EU response to Ukraine's membership application to show whether Europe has future – Zelensky

Biden says Zelensky ignores warnings about attack; Kyiv does not agree

LATEST

Scholz, together with Macron and Draghi, to visit Kyiv – media

Zelensky urges American Jewish Committee Global Forum participants to double efforts to stop Russian hatred of humanity

Zaluzhny discusses supply of weapons with Milley, asks to supply more artillery systems ASAP

Ukraine ready to transfer its weapons to NATO standards in month – Reznikov

No cholera cases recorded in Ukraine, monitoring continues – chief sanitary doctor

Ukraine to receive seven self-propelled howitzers from Germany in late June – Ambassador Melnyk

Keeping Ukraine out of EU works against Europe – Zelensky

European Commission to finalize recommendations on granting Ukraine EU candidate status by end of next week – von der Leyen

European Commission president announces need to strengthen Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation

EU response to Ukraine's membership application to show whether Europe has future – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
AD