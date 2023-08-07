Facts

20:52 07.08.2023

Zelenskyy: Russian missiles hit multi-apartment building in Pokrovsk, there are casualties, rescuers working at the scene

1 min read
 Russian occupation forces inflicted two missile strikes on the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region on Monday, a multi-apartment building came under attack, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Donbas, from which Russia is trying to leave only broken and scorched stones. Two missile strikes. An ordinary residential building was hit. Unfortunately, there are victims. Rescuers and all necessary services are on the scene. The rescue of people continues," he said on the Telegram channel.

"We have to stop the Russian terror. Everyone who fights for the freedom of Ukraine saves lives. Everyone in the world who helps Ukraine will defeat the terrorists together with us. Russia will be held accountable for everything it has done in this terrible war," the president said.

