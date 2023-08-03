Interior Ministry: More than 232,000 war criminals, traitors identified

As of August 3, information about 232,131 war criminals and collaborators has been entered into the information subsystem War Criminal, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine informs.

A message posted on the Telegram channel on Thursday reads: among the identified 197,857 servicemen of the Russian occupation forces, 3,522 are representatives of illegal armed formations and private military companies, 3,267 are collaborators and traitors of Ukraine, 401 representatives of the military-political leadership of the aggressor country.

It is noted that the interdepartmental information subsystem combines information about war criminals identified during the Russian military aggression in Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Intelligence Agency, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO), the State Border Guard Service, the State Penitentiary Service, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), the Bureau of Economic Security also have access to the subsystem for filling and exchanging information.

"Law enforcement officers identify the criminal and enter data into the information subsystem. This allows to prove their involvement in a particular crime. War criminals are being monitored not only by our law enforcement officers, but also by Europol," the Interior Ministry stressed.