Facts

17:40 03.08.2023

Interior Ministry: More than 232,000 war criminals, traitors identified

2 min read
Interior Ministry: More than 232,000 war criminals, traitors identified

As of August 3, information about 232,131 war criminals and collaborators has been entered into the information subsystem War Criminal, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine informs.

A message posted on the Telegram channel on Thursday reads: among the identified 197,857 servicemen of the Russian occupation forces, 3,522 are representatives of illegal armed formations and private military companies, 3,267 are collaborators and traitors of Ukraine, 401 representatives of the military-political leadership of the aggressor country.

It is noted that the interdepartmental information subsystem combines information about war criminals identified during the Russian military aggression in Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Intelligence Agency, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO), the State Border Guard Service, the State Penitentiary Service, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), the Bureau of Economic Security also have access to the subsystem for filling and exchanging information.

"Law enforcement officers identify the criminal and enter data into the information subsystem. This allows to prove their involvement in a particular crime. War criminals are being monitored not only by our law enforcement officers, but also by Europol," the Interior Ministry stressed.

Tags: #war_crimes

MORE ABOUT

17:27 13.07.2023
Supreme Court Chairman: Some 99% of Russia's war crimes to be tried by Ukrainian courts

Supreme Court Chairman: Some 99% of Russia's war crimes to be tried by Ukrainian courts

11:14 12.04.2023
SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

13:14 04.03.2023
All those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, including Putin, must be held accountable - European Parliament President

All those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, including Putin, must be held accountable - European Parliament President

17:55 22.02.2023
Kostin hopes results of ICC's work on Russia's war crimes to be made public this year

Kostin hopes results of ICC's work on Russia's war crimes to be made public this year

12:40 15.08.2022
Kyiv police chief: 13 episodes of Russia's war crimes recorded in Hostomel, Russian military being established

Kyiv police chief: 13 episodes of Russia's war crimes recorded in Hostomel, Russian military being established

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: We've achieved good results in domestic ammo production

Over 30 participants confirm participation in second parliamentary summit of Crimea Platform in Prague – Stefanchuk

Five Emergency Service officials notified of suspicion over helicopter crash in Brovary

Shmyhal: Armed Forces, war cost Ukraine about UAH 2 tln today

Defense forces eliminate 620 occupiers in day – General Staff

LATEST

Kuleba: We've achieved good results in domestic ammo production

Language Ombudsman supports strengthening of fines for use of banned Russian music

Kuleba: We never provoked any aggravation of Ukraine-Poland relations, ready to address any issues

September-December to be ‘heavyweight’ for Ukrainian diplomacy – Kuleba

Over 30 participants confirm participation in second parliamentary summit of Crimea Platform in Prague – Stefanchuk

URCS restores premises of Irpin branch of Heart Institute

Five Emergency Service officials notified of suspicion over helicopter crash in Brovary

First salt in Zakarpattia region mined from Tereblia salt deposit

Shmyhal: Armed Forces, war cost Ukraine about UAH 2 tln today

Defense forces eliminate 620 occupiers in day – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD