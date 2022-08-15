Kyiv police chief: 13 episodes of Russia's war crimes recorded in Hostomel, Russian military being established

Ukrainian law enforcement officers are aimed at promptly investigating war crimes of Russia and bringing cases to court, but the examination takes time, Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Ivan Vyhovsky said.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Vyhovsky said that after the enemy invaded Ukraine, Kyiv police joined in documenting Russia's crimes and, as part of consolidated groups, recorded the consequences of the war not only in Kyiv, but also in Kyiv region.

"Some 347 criminal proceedings were investigated. Mostly under Article 110 of the Criminal Code – encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and Article 438 of the Criminal Code – violation of the laws and customs of war," Kyiv police chief said.

He also said: "These crimes are also under investigation by the SBU, but given the number of crimes that were committed, missile attacks, and we joined the investigation."

In particular, according to Vyhovsky, the police chief was instructed to investigate crimes committed by Russian servicemen in Kyiv region - in Hostomel, Moschun, Horenka.

"A huge amount of work was carried out, about 2,000 inspections of the scene, some 760 material evidence was seized, some 1,993 victims were interrogated, almost 550 witnesses were interrogated, more than 330 examinations were scheduled. Some of them are still ongoing," the chief of Kyiv police said.

Answering a question about how soon the entire array of war crimes will be investigated and cases will be brought to court, Vyhovsky said: "We are aimed at investigating war crimes and bringing cases to court as soon as possible, but we must comply with procedural rules. Carrying out the relevant examinations somewhat postpones the direction of proceedings to the court, but in general, the promptest investigation."

According to the chief of the head office, in the course of investigating crimes related to violations of the rules and customs of warfare, Kyiv police turned to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in order to obtain information about which military unit of Russia carried out shelling.

"After receiving the information, the investigation is completed as quickly as possible. We have about 14 episodes of such criminal activity in Hostomel, suspicions are being coordinated in the prosecutor's office," the chief of the police head office said.

He said it was about establishing the identities of Russian servicemen, and the episodes of crimes also concern the killing of civilians.

Vyhovsky said that physically in Ukraine there is not a single one of the Russian military personnel who appears in criminal proceedings under investigation by the chief of the police.

"So far, everything is in absentia. There are not too many such cases [prosecution not in absentia]. In Poltava region, there was a trial in Kyiv region. In fact, Russians were not detained on the territory of Kyiv – they could not enter, although they were constantly shelling the city," Vyhovsky said.