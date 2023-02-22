Facts

17:55 22.02.2023

Kostin hopes results of ICC's work on Russia's war crimes to be made public this year

Kostin hopes results of ICC's work on Russia's war crimes to be made public this year

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin has said he hopes the results of the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Russia's war crimes will become known already this year.

"We […] are doing everything that depends on us to bring those guilty of Russia's war and other international crimes to justice both in national courts and at the international level… There is full understanding from the ICC and other international institutions of the importance of their roles in ensuring a just punishment for Russian war crimes… You will definitely see the results of our work this year," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, adding that he could not voice more details on the issue.

Kostin expressed hope that the results of the work will become known very soon as long as "not only we, but also the ICC office in The Hague are working on it."

The Prosecutor General also said that 99% of all proceedings related to the crimes committed by the aggressor country representatives will be considered by Ukrainian courts, while the international institutions will play only a complementary role, "for which they were created".

