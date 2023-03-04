All those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, including Putin, must be held accountable - European Parliament President

Peace is impossible in Ukraine without accountability for war crimes, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has said.

She said at a briefing in Lviv on Saturday morning that when we talk about peace, we must talk about holding accountable. Whoever is responsible for these crimes must pay. This means that if we find jurisdiction for the crime of aggression, then we must find legal means to implement it, she said.

Metsola noted that during the meeting with Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin, she saw significant progress in the creation of the tribunal and very good proposals.

She said they would also meet with UN staff. We need to make sure we have mechanisms in place to collect evidence first and then prosecute it. We understand that in order to hold accountable for the crime of aggression, a Special Tribunal must be created, she stressed.

According to Metsola, it's no longer a question of how to do it, but a question of when.

She stressed that all those responsible for the crimes should be held accountable, including Russian President Putin, because without this peace would not come.

And this is the fundamental reason why I am here today, the head of the European Parliament added.