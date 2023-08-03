September-December to be ‘heavyweight’ for Ukrainian diplomacy – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba expects that the period from September to December 2023 will be difficult for Ukrainian diplomacy.

"The period from September to December will be heavyweight. Not dynamic, unsaturated. Just heavy. We will have some summits, Ukrainian summits, up to a dozen are already being viewed," Kuleba said during a conversation with journalists in Zakarpattia region.

The Minister noted that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to convene a meeting of Ukrainian ambassadors in August to work out specific plans and approvals with the Foreign Ministry before the start of political seasons in the countries.

"The most meaningful part of the conversation, where there were new elements, was about the implementation of the Peace Formula and the Peace Formula summit. This is such a story for textbooks on international relations. Since for the first time, a country that is at war is rallying the world around its vision of ending the war, and not around the vision of a third party. And this is a vision specifically imposed on the world," the minister stressed.

According to him, after the meeting of political and national security advisers in Copenhagen, the topic of the Ukrainian Peace Formula "took off". "It's like an airplane taking off from the ground, and then abruptly the engine starts to gain momentum. Our engines should also gain momentum now and pull us up. And that's why the conference of ambassadors took place right now," Kuleba said.