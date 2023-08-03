Facts

12:32 03.08.2023

Shmyhal: Armed Forces, war cost Ukraine about UAH 2 tln today

1 min read
Shmyhal: Armed Forces, war cost Ukraine about UAH 2 tln today

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says now annual spending on the defense forces is about UAH 2 trillion.

"In peacetime, the revenue part of the budget of Ukraine amounted to UAH 1.3 trillion. Today, we allocated UAH 1.3 trillion in the budget for the Armed Forces, allocated another UAH 509 billion for the year, and now we will allocate about that amount. In fact, the Armed Forces, war costs Ukraine about UAH 2 trillion today," Shmyhal said at a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said Ukraine actually receives other funds from partners.

Tags: #war #costs

