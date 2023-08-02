Facts

20:21 02.08.2023

Thirty-three military clashes take place over day

During the day, more than 33 military clashes took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday evening.

It is noted that the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position west of Kurdiumivka, south of Andriyivka and west of Klischiyivka, Donetsk region, in Bakhmut direction, as well as west of Staromayorske and north of Urozhaine in Shakhtarsk direction.

In Maryinka direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the offensive of the invaders in the area of Maryinka.

In Zaporizhia direction, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on preventing the further advance of Ukrainian troops.

"At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive operations in Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, gain a foothold on the achieved frontiers, carry out counter-battery measures," the General Staff emphasizes.

