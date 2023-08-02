Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on areas of concentration of occupiers' personnel

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces inflicted nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, as well as another one on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday evening.

In addition, during the day, missile troops and artillery units hit 20 artillery means in firing positions, one radar station, two control points, one area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, one air defense facility, one area of concentration of personnel and two ammunition depots of the occupiers.