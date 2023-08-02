Zelenskyy: We are working to hold global peace summit this fall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that work is underway to organize a global peace summit in autumn 2023.

"This week, a meeting of advisers to heads of states and representatives of the Foreign Ministries will be held in Jeddah [Saudi Arabia]. This is the second meeting. Around 40 states will take part in it. The first meeting was, as you know, in Denmark. The third step will be the organization of a global peace summit. We are working on making it happen this fall," he said at a conference with Ukrainian ambassadors in Uzhgorod on Wednesday.

The head of state emphasized that "the global majority, representatives of the North and South, East and West should be and might be present at the summit."

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that the autumn is coming but still there is time to prepare for the summit and attract the majority of countries of the world to it.

"It depends on your active work," he said, addressing the ambassadors.

The presidential press service quoted Zelenskyy as saying that the ambassadors of Ukraine "should feel the sentiments inside their countries, know the emotional and political levers and use them for the sake of full implementation of the Peace Formula, all of its ten points."

The president stressed that "the work with the Global South countries is especially important as long as Russia constantly tries to manipulate them."

"The aggressor state should not have even a chance to create a visibility that allegedly some significant part of the world supports the aggressor and supports Russia's terror," Zelenskyy said.